LEWISTON — Senior College at USM/LA will host Anna Wrobel as speaker at Food For Thought on Friday Nov. 8, at noon. The presentation will be about one hour.

The date is very close to Kristallnacht, the night and day in 1938 when the Nazi regime made its first full assault on the Jews of Germany before the war began. Anna will merge the use of history and original poetry in a program called Second Generation / First Person: History, Memory and Poetry.

Poetry is used to transmit historical context, personal memoir, and impacts upon generations.

Wrobel was born in Brooklyn, raised in the Bronx, is an American historian, teacher, poet, daughter of post-WWII refugees and Holocaust Studies educator. Her poetry of witness appears in “Cafe Review, Lilith, Off the Coast and Jewish Currents,” where she is a contributing writer.

Wrobel has two poetry collections, “Marengo Street” (2012) and “The Arrangement of Things” (2018), published by Moon Pie Press of Maine. Her poetry appeared in University of Maine’s Holocaust and Human Rights Center art and poetry exhibit titled Dilemma of Memory, and she’s presented for the Puffin Foundation on Jewish resistance in WWII.

She does history and poetry education at venues from high schools and colleges to adult and senior education. Her work as historian/poet/teacher has been featured at the Maine Jewish Museum, Colby College, UMaine-Augusta, University of Southern Maine’s OLLI courses and the OLLI Sage Lectures series.

Wrobel teaches United States history at elder residences in southern Maine. Poems, taken from her manuscript Sparrow Feathers, are used by teachers in several U.S. states, Poland, Germany and Israel. She co-hosts the long-running poetry series, Lowry’s Lodge, with musician/writer Jim Donnelly.

Food for Thought will begin promptly at noon in room 170 at the USM-LAC campus at 51 Westminister Street. The lecture is free and open to the public. Those who would like to have lunch please call 207-753-6510 to sign up by Wednesday, Nov. 6. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

