Kindergarten students at Rangeley Lakes Regional School learned the parts of a pumpkin and got to decorate their own pumpkin.
Kindergarten students and their pumpkins on the shelf behind them.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Cute little pumpkins
-
News
Turner man admits to marijuana crimes, faces up to 40 years in prison
-
The Rangeley Highlander
September Savage Stats
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Annual Tradition, the Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s Association Youth Hunting Day Breakfast
-
Crime
Police identify ‘person of interest’ in alleged indecent exposure incidents