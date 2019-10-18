I have had the pleasure of knowing Lee Clement for the past 10 years. And while I am not a resident of Lewiston, I was glad to hear that Lee is running for Lewiston City Council.

In our many conversations over the past decade, I have found Lee to be very knowledgeable about current issues which are important to every community in Maine. I’ve found him to be thoughtful, level-headed and fair in his assessments about issues such as law enforcement, municipal government and economic development.

If I had a vote in the Lewiston election for city council, I would certainly vote for Lee Clement.

Nathan Harmon, Monmouth

« Previous

Next »