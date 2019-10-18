WALES – Ray H. Polley, 79, of Wales, returned to the loving arms of his beloved wife Althea, on Sunday Oct. 6, 2019, 10 years to the day of her passing, with his loving and devoted family by his side.

Ray was born Feb. 16, 1940. He was the eighth child born to George and Florence Brown Polley of Oak Hill Rd. in Wales where he was raised and resided the majority of his life.

Ray served two years in the army as a mechanic. Upon returning to civilian status he married Jeannine Fournier Polly in 1968 and together they had three children, Pat, Cindy and Jill. He worked at a local gas station then in the local shoe shops. Ray was one of the last leather cutters in the Lewiston/Auburn area.

Ray later married Althea St. Laurent Polley and together they played a pivotal role in the Lewiston/Auburn community. Ray had many great accomplishments while being a strong advocate for all people. Ray dedicated his life to improving the lives of all those he met, even if it was just a smile. Ray was active in local and state politics. Ray was the president of the Lewiston Tenants Union. Ray played a huge role PAC (Peoples Action Committee) and was one of the founding fathers of MPA (Maine People’s Alliance), as well as numerous other committees and programs. Ray was also a very proud Boy Scout leader.

Ray is survived by his children, Pat Polley and wife, Jennifer of Chelsea, daughters, Cindy Palmer of Lewiston and Jill Polley and fiancé, Bernard Bristow of Auburn; stepdaughters, April Cyr and husband, Walter of Florida, Nona Ostrander of Sabattus, Cathy Crowley of Wales, Kelly Perry and husband, Dan of Poland; one brother, Ralph Polley of Greene; grandchildren, Justin, Jarrid, Javon, Sadie, Jordan, Jakeem, Jakeel, Jarius, Jamon and Jontay; great-grandchildren, Liahna, Jaymien, Damari and Coby.

Ray was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Althea; grandson, George Palmer Jr.; stepdaughter, Charlene; as well as siblings, Donald, George, Alton, Charlie, Johnny, Leroy, Dot and Evelyn.

The family would like to thank Russell Park Manor as well as CMMC, especially Fr. Fleming.

A celebration of life will be held on October 26, at 1 p.m. at the First Universal Church on Pleasant/High St. in Auburn.

