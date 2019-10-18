FARMINGTON — While many consider the future of the dairy industry bleak, Jason Bagley has made great strides with his herd and is looking towards a future in the industry.

Bagley is an active 4-H member. He has been showing dairy animals for four years.

Bagley got his first Milking Shorthorn when he was eight years old. That cow placed third in the Milking Shorthorn Futurity class at Fryeburg Fair last week.

His herd has eight females and one bull. In September, the first heifer calf from a cow he owned was born.

Bagley said he got his interest in Milking Shorthorns from his dad, Dan Bagley, who worked for the Cate Farm in Warren, New Hampshire.

“I like going to the fairs, traveling all over,” the younger Bagley said.

Mom Lilly Bagley said some states her son has been to are New York, Kentucky and Massachusetts.

“I learn a lot,” Jason said. “Dairy farming has taught me how to take care of money, about respect and responsibility.”

His dream is to attend the University of New Hampshire, where his mom went to school, to study animal husbandry and welfare.

“I plan to work at a small grocery store while there to pay for my college student loans,” Jason said. “Then I’ll come back and farm.”

« Previous

filed under: