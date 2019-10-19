WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Luke Apuzzi blocked a first-quarter punt and Jarrett Wesner scooped it up and scored to get Williams started on its way to a 35-7 NESCAC football win over Bates College on Saturday.

The Bobcats (0-6) nearly bounced back from the Ephs (5-1) touchdown. Junior quarterback Brendan Costa found Christian Olivieri on a pass play that moved the ball to the 1-yard line. Bates, though, couldn’t reach the end zone on four straight run plays and turned the ball over on downs.

Williams then drove 99 yards in 14 plays, the final one a touchdown pass from Bobby Maimaron to Tyler Spiezio to make the lead 14-0.

The Ephs led 21-0 at half and then added a touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth.

The Bobcats finally reached the scoreboard with 7:38 remaining in the game on an 11-yard run by Costa.

Bates had one of its better offensive games of the past few seasons, gaining 388 yards (241 passing, 147 rushing) and picking up 17 first downs, but couldn’t find the end zone.

Costa completed 16 of 29 passes for 241 yards with two interceptions. He also led Bates with 73 yards rushing on eight carries.

Bobcats freshman receiver Mohamed Diawara caught four passes for a career-high 92 yards. Olivieri also had a career high of 78 yards on two catches. Liam Spillane ran for 65 yards on 17 carries and caught three passes for 25 yards.

Bates looks to win its first game since 2017 when it faces winless Colby (0-6) in Waterville next week, in the first of two consecutive CBB series games.

Liberty 59, Maine 44

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The University of Maine was overwhelmed early and never had a chance to be competitive in a 59-44 loss to Liberty on Saturday night.

Liberty, an FBS school, improves to 5-2 while Maine drops to 2-5. Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert was 23 for 35 for 351 yards and five touchdown passes, while Josh Mack, the former UMaine running back who transferred to Liberty, rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Liberty led 45-17 at the half. Maine desperately tried to rally and pulled within 52-37 early in the fourth quarter, but Liberty held off the charge.

Maine freshman quarterback Joe Fagnano — subbing for injured starter Chris Ferguson — was 25 for 376 for 445 yards and five touchdowns, but Maine was in too much of a hole to pull out. Earnest Edwards had six catches for 127 yards and two scores.

UNE 31, Husson 21

BANGOR — Brian Peters threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Cobey Johnson as the Nor’easters (3-3, 1-2 CCC) took a 17-14 lead in the third quarter and held on to beat the Eagles (2-4, 2-1).

Peters scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth to stretch UNE’s lead to 10 and added a 1-yard run with 2:05 left. Husson got within three on a 4-yard pass from David Morrison to Aidan Hogan before Peters final touchdown.

Peters was 17 of 27 for 223 yards passing. He also rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Morrison threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns for Husson. Keyshaun Robinson caught two touchdown passes for the Eagles, while former Lisbon standout Tyler Halls hauled in a game-high nine passes for 78 yards.

Trinity 43, Colby 7

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tijani Harris rushed 25 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns as the Bantams (4-2) cruised to a win over the Mules (0-6).

DeVante Reid returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for Trinity, which took a 22-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Seamus Lambert completed 9 of 12 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Matt Panker caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Matt Hersch in the fourth quarter for Colby.

Tufts 49, Bowdoin 0

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Jumbos (3-3) outrushed the Polar Bears (0-6) 276-38 on their way to an easy win Saturday.

Six players rushed for more than 30 yards for Tufts, led by Trevon Woodson, who had 54 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Matthew Marcantano was 16 for 36 passing for 143 yards for Bowdoin.

FIELD HOCKEY

Williams 1, Bates 0

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Emma Ticknor scored 5:16 into the game as the Ephs (11, 7-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (8-4, 4-4).

Abby Lloyd made one save for Williams, while Grace Biddle stopped four shots for Bates.

MEN’S SOCCER

Williams 1, Bates 0, 2OT

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Jules Oberg converted a penalty kick with 5:40 remaining the second overtime as the Ephs (5-3-4, 3-2-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (8-4-1, 4-3-1).

David Goodstein had seven saves for Bates, while Michael Davis had two for Williams.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Williams 2, Bates 0

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Victoria Laino and Emma Lynch scored in the second half as the Ephs (8-3-1, 6-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (2-9-1, 0-7).

Elizabeth Crawford had six saves for Bates.

