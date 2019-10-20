LEWISTON – Nicole C. “Nikki” (Mark) Gammon passed away at CMMC hospital on Oct. 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Nicole was born in Rumford on Dec. 18, 1950 and was the child of Roger and Beryl (Davis) Gammon of Sumner.

Nikki was educated in Sumner elementary schools and graduated from Buckfield High School in 1969. She also attended Auburn Maine School of Commerce.

Nikki enjoyed decorating and had a flare for making things look nice. Later in life, Nikki fully enjoyed watching her kitty’s race around her apartment and getting into mischief.

Surviving are her brothers, Reginald and partner, Ann May of Auburn, Kenneth and wife, Diane of Norway, Richard and wife, Felicia of Auburn, Larry and wife, Nadia of Prince George, Va. and sister, Karen and husband, Larry Dan of Sumner. Although Nikki had no children of her own, she was very caring and generous to all her nieces and nephews, Angela, Wendy, Aaron, Tyler, Nadyne, Danielle, Cindy, Jessica and Brent.

Nikki was predeceased by both of her parents.

The family would like to send a special thank you to all the caring people who supported Nikki throughout her later years. Without all their help, Nikki would not have been able to be independent for as long as she was.

Per Nikki’s request, only a graveside service will be held at the Damon Cemetery in Buckfield on Wednesday, October 23 at 2 p.m.

