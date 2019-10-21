SeniorsPlus receives a donation from Community Credit Union as part of the Campaign for Ending Hunger. From left are Michelle Green of Community Credit Union, Maureen Heath and Robin Andrews from SeniorsPlus and Andrew Lunn of Community Credit Union.

LEWISTON — Community Credit Union presented SeniorsPlus with a check for $511.40 in July as part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

SeniorsPlus is the aging and disability resource center for Western Maine, providing services to older adults, adults with disabilities and their families in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. They are well known for their Meals on Wheels Program.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles