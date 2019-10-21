LEWISTON — Community Credit Union presented SeniorsPlus with a check for $511.40 in July as part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

SeniorsPlus is the aging and disability resource center for Western Maine, providing services to older adults, adults with disabilities and their families in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. They are well known for their Meals on Wheels Program.

