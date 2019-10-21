With great confidence and enthusiasm I support Pam Hart for the Ward 2 seat on the Auburn School Committee.

Pam is exactly what the school committee needs — someone with an open mind, a fresh new perspective and unmatched energy. Pam will dedicate herself to our educators and students and undoubtedly serve our community well.

With Pam serving on the committee, positive outcomes for our schools, educators and students will finally become a reality. I hope others join me in voting for Pam for school committee.

It is time for a change; it is time for a new voice and a renewed hope from the Ward 2 school committee seat. A vote for Pam is a vote for our students and our educators.

David Simpson, Auburn

