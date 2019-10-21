Auburn residents need to re-elect Belinda Gerry for Auburn city councilor-at-large.

No one takes her public servant position more seriously, and devotes countless hours to her city council work and in volunteering for community projects to help make Auburn a better place to live.

She is dedicated, hardworking and treats everyone with respect.

Belinda takes the time to really listen to her constituents and works with them to solve their issues when dealing with the city’s departments.

She is not one to tout her long list of accomplishments, but the ones most dear to her are her part in bringing Auburn’s senior community center into reality and championing the need of more community gardens.

I hope others join me in voting for someone who is genuine and demonstrates sincerity, and re-elect Belinda Gerry as Auburn’s at-large council member

Jeanne David, Auburn

