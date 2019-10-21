Singer-songwriter and guitarist Garrett Soucy will perform at the Oasis of Music at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Soucy has been writing, singing and performing songs for some two decades, often with his wife, Siiri. They have shared the stage with the likes of James McMurty, Richard Shindell, Little Feat, Chris Smither, Marcia Ball and Aztec Two-Step. Their latest CD, Wayword, is a powerful and intriguing collection of songs wherein Soucy’s Christian faith intersects with the writing of Marshall McLuhan.

The Portland Phoenix says “It’s safe to say he’s one of the best lyricists working today.” The Bollard writes that “Soucy is a major talent. As a singer, guitarist and songwriter he’s on a par with Lamontagne and many others.” In his own words Soucy sings “rescue-boat lyrics, pulling souls from the wreckage of the meta-modern letdown.”

The Oasis of Music is at Trinity Church, 247 Bates Street in Lewiston. Admission is free, with donations accepted. For more information call 344-3106.

