AUBURN – Dorothy Elaine Sylvester, 92, a resident of Auburn, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Clover Manor with her loving husband, Ralph, by her side

She was born in Harrison the oldest child of Martin K. and Evelyn (Morse) Miller.

Elaine graduated from Edward Little High School in 1946. She was employed as secretary at Edward Little High School for 40 years.

On June 17, 1949, she married Ralph Lewis Sylvester of Auburn. They enjoyed travelling throughout the United States, visiting Amish country in Lancaster, Pa. for many years.

She was a member of the Camp Fire Girls, Auburn Art Club, Craft Group at Court Street Baptist Church, Pine Tree Quilters of Maine, High Street Congregational Church, UCC, associate member of Waterford Congregational Church UCC, corporator of Auburn Public Library for 50-plus years, Class of 1946 Reunion Committee, Androscoggin Retired Educators Association, Maine Retired Educators Association, Maine Association of Retirees, National Education Association, Embroiders Guild of America, and YWCA.

She was a needlewoman who enjoyed many years of handiwork much of which she donated to charity.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph l. Gould; a brother, Donald Burns and wife, Nancy, as well as nephews, special friends, Peter and Jackie Rybeck, and Bruce and Arlene Whichard.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved sister, Marjorie J. Varney.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday Oct. 23, at Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Burial will be held privately at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Memorial donations may be made to the Auburn Public Library

in Elaine’s memory.

