DURHAM – Harry Colin Lane, 89 years young, passed away at home with family on Monday, Oct. 14,, 2019. He was born in Taunton, Mass. to George and Jessie (Irvine) Lane and was the youngest of five children.

Raised during the Great Depression, he shared memories of family hardships and those lasting lessons upon his life. His strong work ethic and preparation for the future became the cornerstones of his long life.

Harry joined the Navy at the age of 17 and served for 20 years as an aviation mechanic, retiring as senior chief. His military career spanned conflicts in the Pacific including the Korean War aboard aircraft carriers and deployments to Spain, Iceland and many relocations within the U.S., including Maryland and Maine.

Harry retired from the military in Maine to raise his family and start the next chapter of his life. He went on to work as a car and forklift mechanic, a carpenter and as a machinist. His gift of mechanical skills were equally matched by his gardening skills. He spent many weekends clearing his land, planting and tending his fruit trees and working in his flower and vegetable gardens. It’s thought that the outdoors was his true passion –working the land and enjoying nature.

Harry was also a bit of an amateur weatherman- he loved to listen to his weather radio, follow all the local and world weather news and reference his dog eared Old Farmer’s Almanac – always a gem of a Christmas present for him.

Harry and Norma (Hutchins) Lane, his wife of 64 years, raised five children together. He was also a grandfather to 10 and great-grandfather to four. He spent time at little league games and often the family lawn and backyard hosted games of catch and snow sledding. Raised in an era where affection was held close to the vest, Harry’s love was often shown through a good meal, money for your pocket or a gift shared from his garden or orchard. An annual Thanksgiving trip to Massachusetts to visit extended family was a chance for him to step outside his normal routine and catch up with his own siblings – especially his beloved sister, Ginny.

Harry is predeceased by his parents; as well as his siblings and spouses, George and Jerry Lane, Arthur and Anne Lane, Virginia (Lane) and Richard Geeren and Jack Lane.

He is survived by and will be sorely missed by his loving wife, Norma Lane of Durham; sons, Randy Lane of Richmond, Gary Lane and companion, Kira Lacasse of Lisbon Falls, Eric Lane and wife, Tammy of Durham, Glenn Lane and wife, Betty of Sabattus, his daughter, Gail Lane-Balde and husband, Bael of Orlando, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Shirley Lane of Attleboro, Mass. Additionally, his many grand and great-grandchildren; and his faithful dog Amos, who, at last calculation, must be 210 years old.

Per Harry’s request, there will not be a funeral service but a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date as well as the establishment of a scholarship fund to help further the life of a deserving “youngster” who is willing to work as hard in their life as Harry did in his own.

Finally, the family would like to express a sincere thank you to the Freeport Fire Department, the Durham Fire Department, the ASO deputy, MidCoast Hospital, CHANS Hospice, neighbors and friends who helped and supported Harry, and the entire family, during this time.

