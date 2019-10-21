As a former member of the Lewiston City Council, I know that effective municipal governing is about bringing people together in order to tackle the many challenges a city faces.

I am voting for Mark Cayer for mayor because that is what he is about — finding real and lasting solutions. He is a workhorse, not a showhorse, who will be guided by one simple question: What is in the best interests of Lewiston and its residents?

An open-minded advocate of this city, Mark Cayer understands the importance of economic development, educational opportunities, a vibrant downtown, and safer neighborhoods. As chair of the school committee and former member of the city council, he has demonstrated his leadership qualities and ability to connect with residents of differing backgrounds and opinions.

I encourage others to join me in voting Cayer for mayor.

Roger Philippon, Lewiston

