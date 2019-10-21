As a resident of Auburn who lives in Ward 2, I give my full support to Pam Hart for Auburn School Committee.
Pam is willing to engage in conversation, listens, and treats others with respect and dignity. I encourage others in Ward 2 to join me in voting for Pam Hart.
Sara Bartlett, Auburn
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Oasis of Music to feature singer-songwriter Garrett Soucy
-
Maine
Federal judge to rule in Cape Elizabeth student’s suspension
-
Nation / World
Weather Channel wades into climate debate with candidate interviews
-
Encore
Looking Back on Oct. 31
-
Advertiser Democrat
OHMS coach, player, teacher team up to help stricken soccer player