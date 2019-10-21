NEW GLOUCESTER — The Renovators will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester.
The Renovators bring their energy and expansive years of musical experience for a lively fall evening of hometown fun featuring memorable original music drawing from the influences of blues, country, roots rock, soul, Motown, gospel and New Orleans sounds. Their music stems from many regions and many eras — in short something for everyone. The band includes Bob Rasero, guitar/vocal; Robin Worthley, keyboards; Kent Allen, bass/vocals; and Jeff Davison, drums/vocals. The Village Coffeehouse provides a cozy, community space with great acoustics for quiet conversation and easy listening.
Tickets are $10. To learn more and hear some of their songs, go to https://renovatorsband.com/. The Village Coffeehouse is located at 19 Gloucester Hill Road. For more information, call Julie Fralich at 207-653-4823.
