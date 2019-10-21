RUMFORD — Gillian Boucher and Bob McNeill, two highly-acclaimed Celtic musicians combined with subtle grace and sharp wit, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater. The duo is a touch of magic and a musical force to be reckoned with. Based in New Zealand, both Boucher, an exceptional fiddler and dancer from Eastern Canada’s Scottish-infused Cape Breton Island, and McNeill, an award-winning guitarist, singer and songwriter from Scotland, share a deeply seeded passion for their musical heritage and culture.

Featuring heart-wrenching slow airs, riveting arrangements of songs and toe-tapping dance tunes, both take what they know about traditional Scottish music and bring it to another level altogether. Having rediscovered a musical connection forged on the road 15 years ago, they have finally decided to do something about it with the release of their album, “Race for the Sun,” which became available this month. Find more information at https://www.boucher-mcneill.com .

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day-of-show. Get advance tickets at All That Jazz and Bartash’s on Congress Street in downtown Rumford. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cash-only pub menu and cash bar and the show starts at 7 p.m. 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater is at 49 Franklin St. Enter the theater at the right side of the building, go to the back lot to the theater door.

