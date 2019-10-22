An SUV driven by Evan Davis, 36, of Louisiana is back on its wheels after it rolled over on Route 133 in Jay on Tuesday morning. Jay Police Department photo

An SUV driven by Evan Davis, 36, of Louisiana lies beside Route 133 in Jay on Tuesday morning. Davis told police he fell asleep at the wheel, Sgt. Russell Adams said. Jay Police Department photo

JAY — A Louisiana driver told police he fell asleep and rolled an SUV into a utility pole and a tree beside Route 133 on Tuesday morning, Sgt. Russell Adams said.

Evan Davis, 36, refused medical attention at the scene.

The 2008 Mercury Mountaineer owned by Jennifer Rose of Livermore was totaled in the 8:58 a.m. crash near Davis Road.

Officer Keith Masse investigated the accident, and Adams and Jay Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.

 

 

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
jay maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles