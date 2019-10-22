JAY — A Louisiana driver told police he fell asleep and rolled an SUV into a utility pole and a tree beside Route 133 on Tuesday morning, Sgt. Russell Adams said.
Evan Davis, 36, refused medical attention at the scene.
The 2008 Mercury Mountaineer owned by Jennifer Rose of Livermore was totaled in the 8:58 a.m. crash near Davis Road.
Officer Keith Masse investigated the accident, and Adams and Jay Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.
