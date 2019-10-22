Benjamin Shaw has stepped down as president and CEO of Covetrus Inc. less than nine months after the Portland-based company’s troubled launch.

Shaw will receive more than $2.3 million in severance compensation and will transition to a role as strategic adviser to the board of directors, according to the company.

Benjamin Wolin, who currently serves as the company’s board chairman, will assume the role of acting CEO and president, the company said in a news release. Philip Laskawy, the board’s lead independent director, will take over as chairman.

The launch of Covetrus, Maine’s largest publicly traded company in terms of sales, has been fraught with problems since the veterinary technology and services firm’s February initial public offering, including weak second-quarter financial results, a precipitous decline in its share price and an investor lawsuit filed in September that accuses the company of securities fraud.

Tuesday’s news release offered no explanation for Shaw’s ouster but included a prepared statement by Laskawy regarding the leadership change.

“Covetrus offers a compelling and transformative value proposition within the global animal health market, and Benjamin Wolin, with his deep expertise in public company management in the digital healthcare, pharmacy and technology space, is the right leader to help the company successfully focus and execute on its strategy,” Laskawy said. “We also want to take this opportunity to thank Benjamin Shaw for his contribution as a founder of Vets First Choice and Covetrus. His entrepreneurial spirit and vision helped guide the company to this moment and we look forward to working with him as a strategic advisor.”

The company filed a notice Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stating that Shaw “has resigned effective immediately” from his roles as president, CEO and a director on the company’s board. It says Shaw will stay on as a strategic adviser to the board “for a period to be mutually agreed, which shall not be less than six months.”

The SEC notice says Covetrus has entered into a separation agreement with Shaw under which he will receive severance equal to 24 months of his base salary, or roughly $1.7 million, and “a prorated annual bonus of $672,575, payable no later than March 15, 2020.”

Covetrus was created by the merger of Portland-based Vets First Choice and a spinoff of the animal health division of Melville, New York-based health care products and services firm Henry Schein Inc. Vets First Choice was founded in 2010 by Benjamin Shaw and his father, David Shaw, who initially served as Covetrus’ board chairman.

Its stock began regular-way trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Feb. 8 at roughly $43 per share, but the company’s share value had fallen to less than $9 per share as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Covetrus’ Aug. 13 earnings release for its first full quarter of operations fell far short of analyst expectations and led to a stock sell-off that slashed the company’s share value by 40 percent in a single day. Covetrus also revised its previous earnings outlook for the year from $250 million to $200 million, citing unanticipated merger-related costs and a slowdown in customer activity.

On Sept. 4, the company announced that David Shaw, founder of Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories Inc., was stepping down from his role as chairman, although he remains a director on the board.

A lawsuit filed Sept. 30 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York accuses Covetrus and its top executives of knowingly misrepresenting information about the company’s financial challenges and its ability to execute on its business plan following the merger of Vets First Choice and Henry Schein Animal Health. The case is still pending in court.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: