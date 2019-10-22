RUMFORD – Mary V. Bartash, 92, of Rumford, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Rumford Hospital.

She was born in Burlington, N.J., on Dec. 6, 1926, the daughter of Justin and Anna (Princavitch) Valonis, and was a high school graduate having attended schools in New Jersey.

She was a Communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church and loved spending time with her family.

Mary was married in Burlington, N.J., Jan. 12, 1947, to Levi J. Bartash, who died, June 15, 1980. Survivors include a son, Robert Bartash and wife Marta of Lincoln; son-in-law John Pombrio of Manchester, Conn.; grandchildren, Shannon Bartash and her children, Brian, Emily and Kaitlyn of Standish, Cathy Bartash of Somerville, Mass., Sherry Quinlan of Rumford, Justin and Andy Pombrio of Manchester, Conn., Bailee and Riley Bartash of Lincoln; and was predeceased by her parents, husband, Levi, sons, James, Stanley and David; daughters, Anne and Mary; and several siblings.

Private graveside services will be held at the family’s convenience. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery, Rumford.

Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276

In lieu of flowers,

please contribute to:

The Rumford

Community Home

11 John F. Kennedy Lane

Rumford, ME 04276

in her memory.

