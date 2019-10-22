AUBURN – On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2019, heaven gained another beautiful person. Vicky Light was not only a kindhearted, loving soul, but she was a mother, daughter, grandmother, and a true friend to many left behind. Vicky left us to be with her daughter and guardian angel, Kimberly, her memere, Jeanette Moore Bolduc, and her mother, Patricia (Moore) Cyr . She was born in Lewiston, the daughter of David Gallant and Patricia Cyr. Vicky was born June 28, 1966, and her presence was a gift never forgotten. Her treasures in life were her son, Craig Light, his wife, Ashley, her daughter, Stacy Light, her fiancé, Bethanie, her grandchildren, Bryson, Gracie, and a little guy, Hunter. She was a second mother to her closest friends’ children and cherished time spent with family and friends. She spent a big part of her life living on Jays Island where she learned to ice fish, snowmobile, and take lots of boat rides. She had a huge sense of humor and was quick to lend support to those in need.

Until we meet again Vickmeister.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 2-6 p.m., at the American Legion, 71 South Main St., in Auburn, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations towards a headstone would be appreciated.

