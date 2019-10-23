ANDOVER – Gary Meisner, 66, died Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at his residence in Andover.

Born in Rumford on March 9, 1953, he was a son of Orville and Barbara (Glover) Meisner. He was a graduate of Telstar High School and attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute and the University of Maine at Augusta. Gary worked for Fairchild Semi-Conductor and Digital Corporation as a technician. He also worked as a bookkeeper for World Wide Languages. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed fishing and bird hunting.

He was married in East Andover on July 27, 1996 to Janet Parent Hutchins who survives of Andover.

Other survivors include his parents, Orville and Barbara Meisner of Mexico; a sister, Diane Dyment and husband, Marlan of Glenburn; stepdaughter, Jennifer Seekins and husband, Eric of Oakland, stepson, Justin Hutchins and wife, Tara of Charlestown, R.I.; grandstepchildren, Kaitlyn and Samuel Seekins and Brady Hutchins; several nieces, nephews; aunts, uncles; and cousins.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Andover with Rev. Duane Waite officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, ME 04276.

