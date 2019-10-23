WILTON — Western Maine Play Museum will be hosting a “Not So Scary Halloween Bash” on October 26 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., with events happening ALL DAY including a spooky story time sing-along, costume parade, pumpkin carving, games, special kitchen programming, and lots more! Visitors can also be the first to experience a transformed Dark Room (good-bye light table play and hello…?) and a Train Room that for one day only will be vacated to make room for Halloween games and sensory play (i.e. squishy stuff that looks and feels neat to little hands…or big, we don’t judge).

So many things are going on that visitors are encouraged to check out the full agenda on our Facebook events page: https://www.facebook.com/events/453889388816395/

Please note that all of the day’s events are free with admission ($7 per person OR free with membership OR free 12 months or under) with the exception of face painting by the talented Jennifer Baker from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ($3 half face or $5 full face) and Photos By Joni from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.(one digital image taken in our festive “picture booth” and sent digitally to you for $5 per image).

Both of these special extras will help to raise funds for future events and are time-limited, so if you have your heart set on one or both, then please sign up as early as possible in the day.

As if that weren’t enough excitement, Western Maine Play Museum will be hosting its first “WMPM After Hours” event that same evening from 7-9 p.m., which will also be Halloween-themed but just for grown-ups. During this time there will be two “break-out” sessions which are similar to an escape room — except instead of breaking out of a confined space, you’ll be solving puzzles and breaking in to a heavily locked box of goodies! Each session takes approximately 45 minutes and costumes are encouraged!

While waiting, attendees are encouraged to play with exhibits, make new friends, and enjoy snacks (which are provided) and beverages (which are BYO — beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages only please!). Consider this a fun way to get out of the house, meet other people, support a local non-profit, and generally not be asleep by 8pm on a Saturday night.

This event is $5/person and interested parties must RSVP in advance as there is limited space for each “break-out” session: [email protected] Furthermore, Western Maine Play Museum will continue having different WMPM After Hours events with a women’s clothing swap already scheduled for the evening of November 16th. Please follow our Facebook page to make sure that you’re not missing anything: www.facebook.org/westernmaineplaymuseum/

