RUMFORD – Paul A. Jones, 86, of North Street, Dixfield, died Sunday Oct. 20, 2019, at the Rumford Hospital, Rumford, Maine.Paul was born in Rumford on Sept. 11, 1933, the son of Arthur and Evelyn (Leach) Jones. He graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford, class of 1952. He was an active member of the ATO fraternity at the University of Maine at Orono, where he graduated class of 1956 with a major in chemical engineering. In 1957 he received a Master of Science degree in Pulp and Paper Technologies. Paul returned home to design, build and manage paper machines in the Rumford mill. Along the way he became a registered professional engineer.Paul was active in a variety of community programs in Rumford, Roxbury Pond and Dixfield. An Eagle Scout, he supported scouting his entire life and served for a time as Snowshoe District Chairman. He provided leadership and years of service in the Paper Industry Managers Association, Lion’s Club, Dixfield School Board, Dixfield Congregational Church, Chisholm Ski Club, Black Mountain of Maine, Adaptive Skiing, and Rotary Club. He has been recognized for distinguished service by the Town of Dixfield and by the Rotary Club.When not introducing his grandchildren to the joys of the family camp or skiing, Paul cherished the shared work of boiling sap for maple syrup, charting and running Nordic races with the Chisholm Ski Club, and organizing volunteer efforts for local causes. A prolific baker and reader, he kept the donation tables loaded with pans of baked goods and bags of donated page-turners. Paul married his childhood sweetheart, Patricia (Damour) on Sept. 10, 1955, and they were married for 58 years until her death in September 2013.He is survived by sons, Scot Jones of North Kingstown, R.I., Russ and wife, Ronda of Fremont, Calif.; grandchildren, Bryce Jones of Fremont, Calif., Melissa Panzica and husband, Lenny of Pawtucket, R.I., Vanessa Coppola and husband, Robert of Grantham, N.H., Lizi Jones of Anchorage, Alaska, Maddy Jones of Denver, Scout Jones of Carmel, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Callan, Amelia, and Boden; sister-in-law, Dian Jones; and many beloved nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.comCelebration of Paul’s life Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Black Mountain Lodge. Attire will be a favorite Fall sweater or flannel shirt. A walk and buffet will follow.Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 3 Franklin St., P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276 Those who desire are invited to contribute to theChisholm Ski Club for Gate House ImprovementP.O. Box 616Rumford, ME 04276in his memory