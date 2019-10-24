I am writing is support of Pam Hart for Auburn School Committee, Ward 2.

Pam has been a longtime friend who is always willing to help others. Pam has been involved with local school food drives and holiday giving trees for local families in need. Volunteering her time while working as a respiratory therapist and raising a family of her own, Pam loves the Auburn community and being involved in it.

She has a way of connecting with people she meets and always listens and is willing to talk with people about their concerns, and you feel like you have been heard. Pam really cares.

I believe Pam Hart would be a huge asset to the Auburn School Committee and bring fresh and new ideas to the table.

Time for a change.

Lisa Morin, Auburn

