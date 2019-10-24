To the Editor:

Your guest columnist has very right to express her opinion in the October 3 issue, but one wishes she might avoid the temptation to hyperbole. “Climate change catastrophe” — wow! The sky is falling!

It is well-documented that there have been Ice Ages. There have been dramatic cyclical changes over periods of thousand if not millions of years. Following these Ice Ages there have been periods of global warming. Right?

Ten thousand years ago or a million years ago there were not many automobiles burning fossil fuels, not many coal-burning electric power generating plants.

The point is that the current global warming probably is not caused by man’s activity. Stop scaring the children.

Harvey Lord

Bow, NH

