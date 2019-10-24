WEST PARIS – Felix Ricci, 93, formerly of Rumford, died Oct. 21, 2019 at the Maine Veterans Home in West Paris.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1926 to Joseph Ricci and Grace Jannace Ricci. He lived in the Rumford area most of his life.

Felix worked in the Oxford Paper Mill for a short time before he was called for service to the United States Marines Corps. He was honorably discharged after an injury on Iwo Jima and was a recipient of the Purple Heart Award.

He returned to the Rumford area and worked for Israelson Motors, and then he joined the Town of Rumford Highway Department, retiring from there in 1986.

He became a volunteer fireman in 1948 for the Rumford Fire Department. He was a senior captain of Company 1.

Felix suffered a brain injury in 2009 and thrived under the loving care of his daughter, Lisa and her husband, Robert. At the time of his injury Lisa became his appointed guardian and his other daughter, Wendy, was entrusted to take care of his financial affairs.

Felix will be remembered for his stubbornness and sense of humor. He was a familiar face in many of the local diners for many years. He was also the proud owner of the former Rumford Fire Departments Engine No 1, a 1961 American LaFrance. He enjoyed driving it in the parades and ringing the bell for all of the townspeople. He was a member of the American Legion Post #24.

His survivors include Lisa (Tutlis) Arsenault and her husband Robert, Wendy (Tutlis) Martin, Debra (Tutlis) Sirois and husband Timothy; brother, Dominic Ricci of California and sister, Theresa McDonald of Mexico Maine. He is also survived by six grandchildren including Joe Arsenault and his wife Katie and Brian Arsenault and his fiancée Erica who also assisted in caring for him.

He was predeceased by his wife, Gladys; his parents, Joseph and Grace; siblings, Frank, Michael, Mary, Lucy; and Constance Tutlis, special friend and the mother of his children.

Wendy and Lisa wish to thank the following for assisting us in his care: Debbie (Honey) Dolloff, Kelly Jaramello, Michelle at Victorian Villa Daycare Services and especially Amy Herrick Bigonski and Bridget Lachance at the Maine Veterans Home who took care of Felix the past three years.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday Oct. 28, 2019 at S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, with visitation by the American Legion Post #24 at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Maine Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta.

If so desired contributions in Felix’s memory may be made to the

Fireman’s Relief Fund

Rumford Fire Department

151 Congress Street

Rumford, ME 04276

