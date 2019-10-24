LISBON FALLS – Jon “Jack” Garland, 81, died on Oct. 16, 2019 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born on Sept. 24, 1938, the son of Roy B. Garland and Florence L. Matthews.Jack was the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Maine Veterans Homes and a life member of the following organizations: DAV, American Legion, Amvets, VFW, Slovak Catholic Association and Tin Can Sailors. In his later years, Jack enjoyed working outdoors around his home and telling stories to anyone who would listen. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1969 and served in the Vietnam War. He later worked 17 years of civil service work, Portland Post Office for four years, and BNAS Fuel Farm until retirement in 1989. Jack was predeceased by his sisters, Elaine Garland of Ellsworth and Lucille Cross of Bridgton; a son, Timothy Garland of Oakland. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Maureen Garland; daughter, Jonica and her husband, James Pearson; grandchildren, Natalie and Kaleb as well as grandsons, Paul, Roy, and Michael Garland; also, survived by sisters, Carol Googins of Westbrook, Beth Sigler of Arkansas, Florence “Sister” Gallant of South Portland, and Connie Flannigan of South Carolina.A celebration of life service will take place at the Shepherd of Faith Church, 124 Main Street, Richmond at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26. A burial will follow at the West Bowdoin Cemetery, Bowdoin with military honors. An intimate gathering of family and close friends of Jack at the home of Maureen Garland. The family wishes to give special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Lutostanska and nursing staff of the VA’s Homebased Primary Care and staff of First Light Home Care. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357 In lieu of flowers:Disabled American Veteranswww.DAV.org P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 Phone: 877-647-VETS

