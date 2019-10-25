DIXFIELD – Gary Richard, 56, died Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn. He resided in Rumford.

Born in Rumford on August 13, 1963, he was a son of Ernest and Joyce (Sanborn) Richard. Gary was a graduate of Rumford High School class of 1981. He worked as a pipe fitter for Hampshire Fire Protection.

Survivors include his father, Ernest J. Richard and his wife, Donna of Dixfield, his mother, Joyce E. Richard of Dixfield; his wife, Shannon Spaulding of Rumford; daughter, Tamara Fuller and husband, Kyle of Northfield, N.H., a son, Troy B. Richard of Franklin, N.H.; grandson, Emerson Fuller of Northfield, N.H., former wife, Diane Sawyer Richard of Franklin, N.H.; a brother, Brian Richard and wife, Jennifer of Arlington, Texas.

Funeral services will be private and held at the family’s convenience. Interment will be in the Village Cemetery in Burnham. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St. Rumford.

