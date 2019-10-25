FARMINGTON – Rodney Paul Schanck, 53, of East Wilton, died of natural causes in the Emergency Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington on the evening of Sunday Oct. 20, 2019.

He was born March 1, 1964, in Farmington, a son of Vernon J. and Dianne L. (Carter) Schanck. He was a 1983 graduate of Mt. Blue High School.

He is loved by his wife of 31 years, Rhonda; and children, Jordan Schanck and his wife, Miranda, Jamison Schanck, Olivia Schanck; and Ridge Sisk and his significant other, Deanna Barnett and their son, Dalton Sisk, all of East Wilton; his father and stepmother, Vernon and Patricia Ann Schanck of Farmington, his stepfather, Ezra Pease of Farmington; a sister, Dianna Pomerleau and her husband, Craig of Jay and a stepbrother, Lonny Jones and his wife, Mechelle of Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws and extended family members and close friends, all of whom will continue to love and miss him.

He was predeceased by his mother, Dianne; and brother-in-law, Lt. Col. Michael Backus.

Family and friends are invited to attend memorial visitation Saturday October 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held the following day, Sunday October 27 at 2 p.m. Following services, a comfort reception will be held at the Wilton Lion’s Den, Main St., Wilton. All are welcome to attend and to continue to share heartfelt remembrances. His family encourages you to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, to read a full life tribute, leave a kind word and to view his video tribute.