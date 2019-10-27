AUBURN — Freshman Makenzie Beaudry scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting to lead Central Maine Community College to a 71-49 win over Champlain-St. Lawrence in women’s college basketball action on Sunday.

Natalie Thurber and Kristen Huntress added 10 points apiece, including a pair of 3-pointers by each. Thurber also dished out seven assists while Huntress recorded a game-high five steals.

Fourteen players saw action for the Mustangs (2-0), with 12 of them getting into the scoring column.

The Mustangs next game will be their YSCC opener against Vermont Tech at 1 p.m. next Sunday at home.

