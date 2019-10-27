AUBURN — Freshman Makenzie Beaudry scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting to lead Central Maine Community College to a 71-49 win over Champlain-St. Lawrence in women’s college basketball action on Sunday.

Natalie Thurber and Kristen Huntress added 10 points apiece, including a pair of 3-pointers by each. Thurber also dished out seven assists while Huntress recorded a game-high five steals.

Fourteen players saw action for the Mustangs (2-0), with 12 of them getting into the scoring column.

The Mustangs next game will be their YSCC opener against Vermont Tech at 1 p.m. next Sunday at home.

 

 

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Central Maine Community College Mustangs
Related Stories
Latest Articles