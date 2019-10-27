BILLERICA, Mass. – Michael W. Conant Sr., 78, awesome father, grandfather, brother, friend, and husband of the late Edna I. (Knight) Conant, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home.

Mike was born in Rumford, Maine Jan. 19, 1941, son of the late Malcolm and Doris (Winter) Conant and was raised in Lexington, Mass. and moved to Billerica, Mass. 59 years ago and raised his family.

Mike was employed as a machinist supervisor for Polaroid Corporation for over 30 years and retired 23 years ago. Mike spent many years as a coach and member of the board for the Billerica Youth Hockey association.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Kathie Hartner and her husband, Tom of Pepperell, Mass., his sons, Mike Conant Jr. and his wife, Carla of Billerica, Mass., Rick Burtsell and his wife, Maria of Brockton, Mass. and Tyler Burtsell of Louisiana; his brother, Stephen Conant of Billerica, Mass., his sister, Cindy Arp of Warwick, R.I.; his sister-in-law, Dottie Conant of Hudson, Mass.; and is also survived by nine grandchildren, TJ, Kacey, Khloe and Karoline Hartner, his best friend and soul mate, Mikey Conant III, Brian Conant, Adam, Jordan and Briana Burtsell. He was the brother of the late Paul Conant.

Mike’s greatest joys in life were spending time with family and friends in Weld, (God’s country). He spent many summers living and working on the Conant Tree Farm. He loved country music, rides through the mountains and back dirt roads (sometimes with a Coors Light in his hand). He especially loved going on moose looks with his grandkids and wife, Edna.

Anyone that knew Mike knows what a generous and kind man he was. He was always there to help his family and friends, no matter what they needed – he was there with a helping hand and a helping heart.

Funeral arrangements will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica, Mass. www.sweeneymemoiralfh.com

In lieu of flowers or contributions, to honor Mike, the family asks that you continue the cycle of kindness and generosity

and pay it forward.

Mike would like that!!

« Previous