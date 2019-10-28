AUBURN — William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., has announced activities planned for November.

From 7-11 p.m every Friday and Saturday DJ Jean Louis will provide music, karaoke and dance. Jerry Joe will provide music from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 1, 15 and 29.

An Auxiliary dinner will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The menu will include smothered beef and onions, mashed potato or noodles, carrots and peas, rolls and biscuits. Cost is $8, adults; $4, under 10. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

A short Veterans Day ceremony and chili cook-off will start at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

A breakfast buffet will be held from 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Cost is $7, adults; $4, under 10. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, crepes, fried potatoes, beans, bacon, sausage, corned beef hash, toast, coffee and juice.

Officers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, followed by a general meeting at 7 p.m. Members in attendance at the general meeting could win $75, $50 or $25 in a drawing. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

The post will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m Friday, Nov. 22. It will include homemade meatballs, salad, rolls and dessert. Cost will be $8, adults; $4, under age 10. A raffle will be held.

For more information, call 207-782-1118.

