Here are a few reasons to vote Gray for mayor:

1) Stanwood (Joe) Gray has the patience and persistence to research any subject and base his opinion on the facts that he finds, even if it is completely different than how he felt when he began.

2) Joe pours his heart and soul into Auburn politics and will no doubt continue to do so.

3) Joe understands the struggle of paying higher taxes when your paycheck isn’t increasing at the same rate, and will work very hard against that. He actually enjoys poring over the budgets and finding savings – not many can say that.

4) Above all, while Joe will never talk your ear off; he will certainly pay attention while you talk his off. He will take to heart everything you say and give an honest and thoughtful response to your concerns.

Carole Gray, Auburn

