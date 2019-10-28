I will support Joe Gray for mayor and Katie Boss for city council on Auburn’s ballot. And, while I can’t vote for them, I also support Holly Lasagna and Bob Hayes.

We need voices of reason; people who listen to our residents —all of them — not just a few; people who care about the entire community; people who will do what’s right for all of Auburn, not just sections.

We need people who will be fiscally sound yet be compassionate; people who will make decisions that maintain all that is good about Auburn and be brave enough to make the tough decisions that will create a healthy and strong community for future generations.

We need a mayor and councilors who will do all of the above and be ethical and transparent in the process.

That is why I support Joe, Katie, Holly and Bob.

Mary LaFontaine, Auburn

