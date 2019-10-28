LEWISTON – Edmond O. Morissette, 83, returned to his heavenly home on Oct. 25, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness by the side of his loving wife of 60 years and family. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Edmond was born to the late Philip and Eva Morissette in Lewiston on Jan. 11, 1936. He was blessed with a large and loving family. He married the love of his life Lucille Lessard on Oct. 10, 1959 at Holy Family Church; as devout Catholics they raised their five children with patience, discipline and respect. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Edmond retired from Reed & Reed, Inc. of Woolwich who acquired Callahan Bros. Inc. of Mechanic Falls, as a Master Mechanic and Bridge Builder. Over his 40 plus year career he was instrumental in the expansion of the I-95 highway system through northern Maine as well as multiple bridges and road systems across Maine and New Hampshire, including a span of 10 bridges in 10 months. A tried and true professional who worked tirelessly, known to many as “King”, he was well respected for his knowledge, leadership, and mentorship. Edmond proudly served his country through the United States Army Reserves as a combat engineer and was honorably discharged in 1963 after eight years of service.

Edmond is survived by his wife, Lucille; his sons Philippe Morissette, wife Bonnie and son Bradley; Romeo Morissette and children Ethan, Alan and Tawnya, husband John; Jean Morissette, wife Katie and children Kevin, Matthew and Michael; his daughters Nancy Lavoie, husband Don and children Chantel, husband Shawn and Nathan, wife Ashley; Rachel Truman, husband Brad and children Jonathan and Allison; along with his six great-grandchildren; his brother Rene and wife Lucia; his sisters Mignonne Domingue, Lorette Galipeau, Henriette Poirier and Dorothy Poulin, husband Ronald He is preceded in death by his siblings Raymond, Normand, Armand, Donald and Florence.

Condolences may be shared with Edmond’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church in Lewiston on Thursday Oct. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston.

The family greatly appreciates the compassionate care and services provided to Edmond. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston ME 04240 or at www.androscoggin.org/donate/

