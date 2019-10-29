CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A tractor-trailer truck hauling sawdust from Jay to Canada overturned on Route 27 early Tuesday morning, spilling its load, Assistant Police Chief Rick Billian said.
The driver, Germain Quirion, 69, of Quebec was not hurt. He was issued a summons for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle, Billian said
The truck is owned by Transport Jimmy Quirion Inc. of Quebec.
Quirion was taking the load from Verso Androscoggin Mill in Jay and was headed toward Coburn Gore on the Canadian border, the officer said. The sawdust was cleaned up by a third party contractor.
Officer Ethan Boyd is investigating the 8:56 a.m. accident.
The Maine State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit and the Carrabassett Valley Fire Department assisted at the scene.
