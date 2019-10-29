LEWISTON — Community Credit Union presented Safe Voices with a check for $250 as part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.
The funds will help supply the food pantry at its shelter.
Safe Voices offers support to over 1,500 individuals affected by domestic violence with offices in Farmington, Lewiston, South Paris/Norway and Rumford.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
National Sports
What to expect from Mad Max? Scherzer to start Game 7
-
Sports
World Series: Stephen Strasburg delivers, offense awakens as Nationals force Game 7
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain students aim to remember Holocaust victims
-
Opinion
Robert Samuelson: Will Trump win the battle for public opinion?
-
Skiing
Mountain Valley suspends Nordic ski program for upcoming season