A check for $250 is presented to Safe Voices from Community Credit Union in Lewiston. From left are Christine Wilson of the credit union, Melody Fitch and Victoria Stanton of Safe Voices, and Michelle Green and Andrew Lunn of the credit union.

LEWISTON — Community Credit Union presented Safe Voices with a check for $250 as part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

The funds will help supply the food pantry at its shelter.

Safe Voices offers support to over 1,500 individuals affected by domestic violence with offices in Farmington, Lewiston, South Paris/Norway and Rumford.

