DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have craft tables for rent at our Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 612 Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. A turkey and biscuit lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for adults is $7 and for children under 12, the cost is $3.

For more information, call 778-3921. There will be a silent auction, crafts, cookie walk, baked goods and candy, and a table of nearly new items.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am in need of half a yard of hunter’s black and red plaid wool to finish a project. I will pay for it and pick it up. You can contact me at 782-5481.

— Beryl, Auburn

ANSWER: It would be great if another reader had the fabric you’re looking for, but if you don’t get a call, Joann Fabrics & Crafts (373-1465) should have what you need. The nearest one is at the Topsham Fair Mall. If they don’t have it in stock, they can help you order it online.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This letter comes to you as a follow-up from the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary. We recently held a Rock(ing Chair)-a-thon and want to thank all who donated. The event was a great success and with some of the proceeds donated to Larry Lord in Farmington.

— Charlotte, Farmington

ANSWER: It’s nice to know who is helped by donations and I’m so glad your event was such a success. Sun Spots is the place to get the word out!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Concerning the product named My Pillow, what in the heck are those pillows made of? Someone told me it was shredded foam. What are your thoughts? Thanks for all you do.

— Pauline, Lewiston

ANSWER: According to the brand’s website, My Pillow is for side sleepers, back sleepers; punch-your-pillow sleepers … with a ‘patented interlocking’ fill that adjusts to your individual sleep needs. These pillows are described as having a 100% cotton cover with fill made from 100% shredded open-cell polyurethane foam.

The discerning shopper may want to consider studying the label and packaging of the pillows in question before purchasing.

All pillows are not created equal and do come in a wide range of materials and fillers. They can be made from solid foam in various densities, polyester fill, cotton fill, and all manner of feathers. The right pillow to rest your head on at night is an individual choice that may be dictated partially by what’s in your wallet.

Other considerations include washability, allergies, if you are a side-sleeper or a back sleeper; whether you have arthritis or a neck/back injury, or if you snore. The list goes on. Sometimes you have to try many pillows before you find just the right ones.

