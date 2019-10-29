LEWISTON – Elayne “Dolly” (Gallagher) Conley went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Oct. 24, 2019. Dolly was a strong lady who loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by them.

She was born Dec. 19, 1929 in Presque Isle, Maine, daughter of Joseph and Rose (Ricker) Gallagher (predeceased), Dolly was so tiny at birth she was placed in a shoe box and kept in the woodstove warming oven, hence her nickname “Dolly.”

She enjoyed family, playing cards, Beano, church, and being a Red Sox fan. Her career consisted of insurance adjusting, social work and retiring into volunteer grant parenting at Auburn Middle Schools. She loved working with children and teaching them to read.

She is survived by her brother Duane “Biggie” Gallagher of Florida; children (Maine) Joseph and Barbara Gabri of Greene, Trina and Keith Jalbert of Auburn, Pam and Victor Bellini of Harpswell, Theresa Goucher of Winthrop, Nancy Boclair of Augusta, Karen and Richard Spencer and Kevin and Jane Conley, Tenn., and Dane Conley of Nevada; grandchildren (Maine) Capen and Katie Gabri of Greene, Krysten Gabri and Jared Stevens of Monmouth, Joseph Gabri and Wanda Kimball of Auburn, Faith and Brendan Fontaine of Auburn, Kyle and Kate Gabri of Brunswick, Michelle Wing of Monmouth, Kandi Conley of Windsor, Lisa McPhee of Bangor, Jamie and Ron Russell of Randolph, Sherry Pangelinan of Livermore Falls, Brian Conley of Sabattus, James and Rachel Higgins of Ellsworth. Tanya and Justin Betrock of Oakland, Calif., Vance and Heather of Tibbetts, Tenn., Victor and Heidi Tibbetts of Massachusetts, Eric and Tracy Cook, Kara and Gordner of Pennsylvania, Amanda and Charles Perry of Tennessee, Shawn and Joy Wing of Minnesota, and many great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. Dolly was predeceased by her son Stephen Kipp Gabri; brothers Newman, Norman “Chubby” and Ernest “Jack” Gallagher, sisters Bernice “Bunny” Saucier, Josephine “Joey” Pendley, and Rowena “Rena” Chesley.

Dolly’s celebration of life service will be held at Pathway Vineyard Church in Lewiston at 12 Foss Rd. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 11 a.m. Red Sox attire welcome!

In lieu of flowers, please bring children’s books – we will donate them in honor of Grammy Dolly to local Auburn schools