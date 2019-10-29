LEWISTON – Fay F. Bernier, 92, of Lewiston passed away on Oct. 22, 2019 at The Hospice House in Auburn. She was born in Auburn on Nov. 29, 1926 to Mary Chamberlain Braley and Archie Braley.She married Armand Bernier on July 3,1948, and they raised two sons together in Lewiston, Gary and Michael.She spent many years working as a clerk at LaVerdieres and Clarks Pharmacies. She was very proud of the many years providing service as a volunteer driver at Community Concepts.She enjoyed soaking in the sun in her younger years, this gave her sons plenty of time at the beach, that is just one of the many things we are grateful for. She also enjoyed nursing her plants, playing cards and winning at it! Her sense of humor and sarcasm was her trademark. She was also a great neighbor and friend, always lending a hand and giving whatever she could offer.She is survived by her sons Gary and wife Michelle, Michael and wife Paige; The many grandchildren and great- grandchildren that lite up her life and made her smile until the end: Craig, Kyle, Kailey, Colton, Tyler and Joshua, great-grandchildren, Jayla, Jaice and Oaklee; brother Carlton (Olive) Braley, sisters Joann (Raoul) Daigle and Mary Lou Defeo.She was predeceased by her parents; and husband Armand.The family would like to the thank the staff at The Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston and the staff at The Hospice House for their great care of our mother.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Fay’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com A private service will be held for family members. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to:The Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240