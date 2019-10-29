OLD ORCHARD BEACH – It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Gagnon, 72, announces he died peacefully at his home on Friday Oct. 25, 2019, the son of the late Bertrand and Beatrice (Libby) Gagnon.

He was born on April 22, 1947 in Lewiston, and was a 1966 graduate of Lewiston High School.

Ronald was best known as the former Sheriff of Androscoggin County from 1985 to 2007. Golfing, fishing and hunting were amongst his favorite pastimes.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen (Chicky) Delorme Gagnon; his children Douglas (wife November) Gagnon and Eric Gagnon; her children Kevin (fiance Jennifer) Funk and Patricia (husband Jason) Mattox. “Grampy” (Ron) will be fondly remembered by sisters Dorothy Austin Elaine Morrison, in-laws Ann and Brett Dixon; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by sisters Lorraine Cox and Faye Walker and Chicky’s sons Anthony and Patrick Cimato.

Funeral services will be held on Friday Nov. 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4023. Family and friends are invite to visit and share memories of Ron on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 2-5 p.m. in the funeral home.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

Memorial donations in Ron’s memory may

be made to the:

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

