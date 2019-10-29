LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Razell Ward, School Administrative District 52 Adult Education director, received a grant to attend the Families Learning Conference on Nov. 4-6.

The Adult Education program was one of four programs in the nation selected by the National Literacy Directory to receive Innovation Grants.

SAD 52 is in rural Western Maine, where transportation barriers can be a challenge to adult learners. Ward will learn innovative strategies for addressing these transportation barriers, as well as methods to better incorporate family literacy and community collaboration in SAD 52’s established adult education program.

National Center for Families Learning works to eradicate poverty through education solutions involving families. Partnering with educators, literacy advocates and policymakers, it develops and provides programming, professional development and resources that empower and raise families to achieve their potential. The intensive grass-roots family learning effort, with more than 140 community partners across 38 states and Washington, D.C., impacts thousands of families each year.

Ward will collaborate with other educators at the conference and plans to incorporate the information she learns into her program, as well as share solutions with her adult education partners.

For more information on SAD 52 Adult Education programs and offerings, call 207-225-1010 or visit msad52.maineadulted.org.

