AUBURN — The installation and public unveiling of an all-new tower to house the famous St. Louis bells, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

According to City Councilor Leroy Walker, who has been working with city officials on the project, the concrete pad designed for the base of the tower is not yet ready.

The bell tower project has been years in the making, as the city has sought to find a permanent home for the bells, which were saved from the former St. Louis Parish that closed in 2013.

Slated to stand 40 feet, 9 inches tall, the tower will display all four bells cast at the world-famous Paccard Foundry in France in 1915.

The tower is designed to be the centerpiece of the revamped Anniversary Park in New Auburn, formerly known as Little Andy Park. The redesigned park is part of a larger New Auburn Village Center redevelopment.

City Manager Peter Crichton and Mayor Jason Levesque did not immediately respond to calls for comment Wednesday.

However, the city posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday.

“Sadly, the unveiling ceremony for the beautiful, new bell tower in Anniversary Park (the new home of the St. Louis Bells) which was previously scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 2 has been postponed due to circumstances beyond our control,” the post states.

The tower and surrounding elements — like commemorative bricks lining the walkway — were part of a fundraising campaign this past year during the city’s 150th anniversary celebration.

Anniversary Park is off Pulsifer Street next to the New Auburn Social Club and Rolly’s Diner.

This weekend, the ceremony was planned to be among of number of events for the 150th “Come Home, Auburn” alumni weekend.

Despite the cancellation, the city urged residents to attend a grand opening for the new Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park at 1 p.m. Saturday, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lewiston-Auburn’s “Museum in the Streets” walking history trail at noon on the walking bridge over the Androscoggin River.

