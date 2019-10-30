Ludden Library holding food drive

DIXFIELD — Ludden Memorial Library, 42 Main St., is hosting an amnesty food drive from Nov. 1 through Nov. 27. Donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted during open hours. Patrons with late fees on their library records will be rewarded for bringing in items for the food drive by having the late fees removed from their record. That does not include items that the library has billed for. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be closed Nov. 28-30 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

First Saturday to include boutique, books

WAYNE — First Saturday, to be held at the Cary Library Williams House from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, will include a breakfast, boutique and book sale. The homemade breakfast will include quiche, scones, cinnamon buns and coffee/tea. Williams House is on the Old Winthrop Road. Call the library at 207-685-3612 for more information.

Sons of Italy to hold Memorial Mass

RUMFORD — Sons of Italy Lodge 467 will have a Memorial Mass for deceased members at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Parish of the Holy Savior Church.

