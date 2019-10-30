Ludden Library holding food drive
DIXFIELD — Ludden Memorial Library, 42 Main St., is hosting an amnesty food drive from Nov. 1 through Nov. 27. Donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted during open hours. Patrons with late fees on their library records will be rewarded for bringing in items for the food drive by having the late fees removed from their record. That does not include items that the library has billed for. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be closed Nov. 28-30 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Sons of Italy to hold Memorial Mass
RUMFORD — Sons of Italy Lodge 467 will have a Memorial Mass for deceased members at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Parish of the Holy Savior Church.
