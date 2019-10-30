AUBURN — The Spirit of America Award ceremony honoring exceptional volunteerism in Androscoggin County was held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Androscoggin County Courthouse.

Several groups and individuals were nominated and presented with awards. Among them were:

Danville Junction Grange No. 65; Larry Pelletier of Auburn; AMVETS Post 13; Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 13; George Farris Jr. of Greene; Gerald and Valerie Hartford of Leeds; the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council; Angela Shambarger of Lisbon; Lew Lyman of Livermore; Shoulder to Shoulder from Livermore Falls; Gary Purington of Mechanic Falls; Hester A. Gilpatric of Minot; Manna Fed of Poland; Kaci-Lee Versluis of Sabattus; Roy Nickerson of Turner; and Crystal Guerrette of Wales.

