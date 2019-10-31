WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris announces its Sunday worship services for November. Services begin at 9 a.m. with refreshments afterward. All are welcome to attend.

Nov. 3: “The Timeless Promise” led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson. Unitarian Universalists gather together through covenant, a timeless promise, rather than creed. This message explores the hallowed covenant what makes it sacred.

Nov. 10: “Living with an Attitude of Gratitude” led by the Rev. Laura Knittweis, an interfaith minister. Her primary ministry is end-of-life support, which she does through her business, Heartsong Caregiving and Ministry Services. She has served as minister of the week at Ferry Beach.

Nov. 17: “Indiscriminate Taste” led by the Rev. Fayre Stephenson. Knowing that many people suffer from judging and being judged, this service awill consider nonjudgmental living.

Nov. 24: “Grace Beyond Knowing, I Kings 17:8-16 and Luke 7:11-17, led by the Rev. William “Scott” Campbell, a retired United Methodist pastor who resides on Paris Hill with his wife and two grandsons. He was an adjunct faculty member at Harvard Divinity School for 20 years.

For more information about the church and services, contact Marta Clements at 207-674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford at 207-674-3442, [email protected]

« Previous

Next »