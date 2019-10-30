Lithuanian Heritage Club to meet at town hall
Strong Historical Society to meet Nov. 6
STRONG — The November meeting of the Strong Historical Society will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Strong Historical Society, 79 North Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m. for browsing. A potluck supper (bring a dish) will be served at 6 p.m. A brief business meeting will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the program. The meeting is open to the public.
“The Lost Indian Tribes Of Western Maine” is the topic of a talk by historian Peter Stowell. He will discuss how, hopelessly caught between the colonial aims of several European nations, primarily England and France, Maine’s native population never stood a chance. Dozens of tribes in western Maine were decimated by an endless series of war, disease, trauma and displacement from their homelands. Their cultural presence has been lost to the world; their histories told by white men.
For his presentation, Stowell has collected information on Maine’s Indians from more than 100 sources, some of them dating back to the early 1600s and most of them dating before 1900.
