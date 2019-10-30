Lewiston YWCA accepting items for Christmas Bazaar

LEWISTON — Starting Friday, Nov. 1, the YWCA will accept items for the annual Christmas Bazaar, to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Anything that has a holiday theme will be appreciated. Items can be dropped off at the YWCA, 130 East Ave.

Anyone interested in renting a table for $25 should call Sharon Moore-Carter at 207-576-0964. There is no admission charge.

St. Dom’s Holiday Festival Nov. 2

AUBURN — The annual Saint Dominic Academy Holiday Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, on the Auburn campus of the school, 121 Gracelawn Ave.

The festival will include more than 80 local artisans and vendors, a bake sale, children’s games, raffles and the opportunity to visit Santa. A festival kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch and will feature lobster rolls and chicken pot pie. For more information, call the academy at 207-782-6911.

To view a list of Christmas fairs in the Diocese of Portland, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/christmas-fairs-2019.

Christmas fair at Bean’s Corner Baptist

JAY — Bean’s Corner Baptist Church is holding a Christmas craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The church’s new sanctuary and adjacent rooms will be filled with a

variety of crafts originally created by the vendors. A free lunch for shoppers is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also scheduled is a silent auction. The church is located at the intersection of Routes 156 and 133. FMI, contact Beth Hoyt at [email protected], or 207-645-2925. Admission is free.

UMF Arts and Crafts Show

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s annual Arts & Crafts Show will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, in the UMF Olsen Student Center on South Street in Farmington.

More than 75 crafters, artists, cottage industries and entrepreneurs will display their creative works at this open-to-the-public sale. All items are handcrafted with a focus on locally-produced products. Natural, organic and homemade foods include spices, honey, maple syrup, canned goods, candy and holiday baked goods and decorations. One-of-a-kind items feature locally-grown knitwear, handmade items, quilted articles and baby clothes. Unique arts and crafts gifts include stained glass, photography, jewelry, basketry, hand weaving, metal working, wood products and more.

FMI: 207-778-7344; email Ernestine Hutchinson at [email protected].

North Jay Grange sales days

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange will host sales days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 2 and 9. There will be food, clothing, crafts, household items, Christmas items and a lunch to eat in or take out. For more information, call 207-645-4211 or 207-645-2910.

Holiday craft fair in Jay

JAY — A Christmas Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Spruce Mountain High School, 33 Community Drive. The 50 crafters and vendors will offer products such as wreaths, jellies, jewelry, sewn and quilted items, painted primitives, beauty products, knit and crochet items, goat soap, 3-D printed items and dog treats. There will be a 50/50 raffle, and hot lunch items will be available for purchase. The event is hosted by the SMHS junior class. For more information, call 207-897-4336.

Vendors needed for Auxiliary craft fair

DIXFIELD — The Dixfield American Legion Auxiliary will hold a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. There will be a Chinese auction. Concessions will be sold. Vendors are needed; tables are $15 for one, $25 for two. Contact Jodi Sage at 207-357-1061 to rent a table.

