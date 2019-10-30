Mechanic Falls library to hold book sale

MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Public Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the old gym basement level, 108 Lewiston St.

All types of books will be available. Children’s books will be 25 cents, paperbacks, 50 cents and hard covered books, $1. After noon, the books will be sold by the bagful.

For more information, call the library at 207-345-9450 or email [email protected]

Auburn Ski Swap Nov. 10

AUBURN — The 56th annual Auburn Ski Association Ski Swap will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Auburn Middle School on Falcon Drive.

New and used winter sports equipment, including skis, boots, poles, snowboards, helmets, clothing and more will be available.

Items to sell should be brought to the Auburn Middle School cafeteria from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. There is a 50-cent per item charge and ASA keeps 18 percent of the sales proceeds. Checks from the sale of items will be available after the swap from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday.

ASA is a nonprofit organization providing financial support for alpine and nordic race programs at Edward Little High School, Auburn Middle School and Lost Valley Racing Club. ASA also provides scholarships and purchases equipment for area teams and clubs and supports an after school learn-to-ski program for Auburn grade school students through the Merrick Chadbourne Memorial Fund.

FMI: www.facebook.com/AuburnSkiAssociation, auburnskiassociation.com, email [email protected], or call Kevin Arel at 207-786-3430.

